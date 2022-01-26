Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Down 3.6%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.43. Approximately 32,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,884,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

