Monavale Trading Down 27.6% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $332.35 or 0.00901714 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $17,856.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00290889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

