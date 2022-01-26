Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 10,027,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,239. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

