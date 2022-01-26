Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$2.00. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 77,538 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$172.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.36.

Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Highway project located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 526 single and 210 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 17,326.4 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

