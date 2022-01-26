MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Capitalization of $743,877.42 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $743,877.42 and approximately $1,700.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,714,518 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

