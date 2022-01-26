MONK Price Tops $0.0951 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,332.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007152 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011177 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

