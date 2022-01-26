Monolith Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006146 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

