Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $374.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

