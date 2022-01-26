Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $509,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,191. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

