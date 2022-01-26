Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,690. Monro has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

