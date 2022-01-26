Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00290510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.