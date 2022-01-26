Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $78.39

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Moonriver has a market cap of $223.53 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $78.39 or 0.00213425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,243,183 coins and its circulating supply is 2,851,673 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

