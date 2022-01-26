Morgan Stanley Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,121. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$159.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.41. The stock has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

