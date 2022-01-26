Morgan Stanley Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 26,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
