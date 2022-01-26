Morgan Stanley Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 26,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

