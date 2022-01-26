Morgan Stanley Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $36.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. 117,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stride by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stride by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

