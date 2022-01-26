Morgan Stanley Increases Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €174.60

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 170,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.