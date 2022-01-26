Morgan Stanley Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $118.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.01. 174,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 315,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

