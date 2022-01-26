Morgan Stanley Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $140.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE PII traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

