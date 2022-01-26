Morgan Stanley Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $274.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.95 and its 200-day moving average is $276.94. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

