Morgan Stanley Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.29.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 870,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,525. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.38. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.8800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

