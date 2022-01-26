Morgan Stanley Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $384.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.84 and its 200 day moving average is $348.51. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $138,480,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

