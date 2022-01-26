Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.96

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.96 and traded as low as C$127.26. Morguard shares last traded at C$130.74, with a volume of 7,689 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$9.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$271.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

