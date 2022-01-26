Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,116 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.45. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,947. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

