Morpheus.Network Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $49.00 million and $475,338.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.