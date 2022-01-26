Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 27,474 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after buying an additional 993,391 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.