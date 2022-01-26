Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

