Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 476,106 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.50% of Motorola Solutions worth $982,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,584. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average is $244.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

