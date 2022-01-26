Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Shares Down 0.3%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.85. 2,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 26,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, reduced their target price on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorsport Games Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the second quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

