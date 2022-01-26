Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of MPLX opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.