Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.44

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 66281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

