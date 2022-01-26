mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $1.65 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004248 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001066 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040857 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

