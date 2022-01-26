mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and approximately $358,055.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,806.54 or 0.99862244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00088316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00031556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00400503 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.