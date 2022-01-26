Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 111,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.
A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
