Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 111,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

