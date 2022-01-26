Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.46

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.46 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.18). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.99), with a volume of 14,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.25) target price on shares of Mulberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.46. The stock has a market cap of £177.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

