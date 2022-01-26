MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 32,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,467,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of -0.09.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

