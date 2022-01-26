Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $13,222.76 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $13,222.76 and $667.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

