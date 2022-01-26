Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

