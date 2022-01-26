My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $890,363.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.20 or 0.06671313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,963.33 or 0.99938877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049177 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

