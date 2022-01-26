My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $986,446.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.04 or 0.06611969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,844.33 or 0.99872733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00052083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050729 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

