MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,942,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 94,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 340,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 287,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,608. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

