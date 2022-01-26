MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 37.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 31.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 198,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.