MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 39,867 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at $13,982,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

