Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 2987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

