MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.99. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

