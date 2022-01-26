MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,596.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $875,835.29 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00040416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

