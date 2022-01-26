Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Nabors Industries worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $902.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

