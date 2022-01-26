Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

