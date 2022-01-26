Nano (XNO) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006398 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $310.50 million and $75.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012361 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

