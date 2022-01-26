Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.15. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 2,936 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.91.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

