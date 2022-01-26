National Bank Financial Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

ATGFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

